Democratic Michigan State Rep. With Coronavirus Credits Trump With Saving Her Life

Democratic Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett credited President Donald Trump for saving her life after she used hydroxychloroquine to treat her coronavirus.

Whitsett was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus late last month, and said she started to feel relief just two hours after taking the drug, according to The Detroit Free Press. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

The Michigan Democrat praised the president’s advocacy for the drug, and said “Yes, I do” when asked if she thinks Trump may have saved her life.

“It has a lot to do with the president … bringing it up,” Whitsett said. “He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority.”

Hydroxychloroquine is normally used to treat patients with malaria and lupus, but has been successful in treating some coronavirus patients, and has shown promise as a potential therapeutic in clinical trials. Not only has the drug been repeatedly touted by the president, but a recent survey conducted among thousands of physicians found hydroxychloroquin to be the “most effective” treatment for the coronavirus. (RELATED: Infectious Diseases Expert Says Anti-Malaria Drug Marks ‘Beginning Of The End’ Of The Pandemic)

Trump’s top coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has held out on endorsing the product for coronavirus patients, arguing that there is still not enough evidence to support its use.