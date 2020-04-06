Dr. Fauci: Going Back To Pre-Coronavirus Life ‘Might Not Ever Happen’

Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters during the daily press briefing Monday that life after coronavirus “might not” ever go back to how things were before the virus.

“Dr. Fauci–about getting back to normal, you said you wanted to get back to normal as soon as possible. Will we truly get back to normal in this country before there is an actual vaccine that’s available to everybody? How do you start lifting the restrictions?” ABC’s Jon Karl asked.

“If back to normal means acting like there was never a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population,” Fauci said.

“But, when we say getting back to normal, we mean something very different from what we are going through right now, because right now we are in a very intense mitigation. When we get back to normal, we will go back gradually to the point where we can function as a society.”

Then, Fauci claimed that American life before coronavirus “might not ever” be possible.

“But you’re absolutely right, if you want to get to pre-coronavirus, you know, that might not ever happen, in the sense of the fact that the threat is there.”

“But, I believe with the therapies that will be coming online, and the fact that I feel confident that over a period of time we will get a good vaccine, that we will never have to get to back to where we are now. So, if that means getting back to normal, then we will get back to normal.”

Coronavirus panic continues to dominate America. However, there may be some good news on the horizon. Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), who create the model relied on by the White House, lowered their projected amount of deaths over the weekend. (RELATED: ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘National Suicide’)