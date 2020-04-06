Jeff Lowe Says Netflix Will Release 1 More Episode Of ‘Tiger King’

Netflix will apparently release one more episode of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

The series about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the wild world of tigers has taken the internet and country by storm over the past couple weeks.

We all thought it came to an end when we finished binge-watching on Netflix, but that might not be the case.

In a Twitter video posted by Justin Turner, Jeff Lowe, who is featured in the show, said there’s one more episode coming that hasn’t been released yet. You can watch his comments below.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! ????BREAKING NEWS FOLKS???? There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Below is a live look at my reaction to hearing that we’re getting more “Tiger King” content from Netflix.

It’s hard to put into words how absurd the documentary from Netflix is. To call it crazy might be the understatement of 2020 and that’s taking into account we’re currently dealing with a pandemic.

I mean, we’re talking about a dude running a tiger exhibit at war with Carole Baskin, whose husband has been missing for years.

You couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if you tried.

Now, we’re apparently going to get one final episode of the hit series. What will it be about? I have no idea considering it was all wrapped up pretty nicely.

Either way, I’m juiced right now!