Matthew McConaughey Hosts Virtual Bingo Game For Senior Living Home In Texas

Matthew McConaughey proved once again to be the greatest man in Hollywood after hosting a virtual bingo game for a senior living home in Texas during the coronavirus.

In a video shared Monday on Twitter by CBS News, the 50-year-old actor announced, “We got I 24, I 24” and then started cheering as he announced that a gentleman named Richard was waving his hand that he had Bingo at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living Home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a truly great example of Americans finding a way to come together during the coronavirus outbreak.

ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT: Watch Matthew McConaughey host a virtual bingo game for residents at a senior living home in Texas pic.twitter.com/DINQ3peDHG — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2020

The “Interstellar” star and his family volunteered to host the game via a video chat and judging by the clip, a good time was definitely had by all. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Sharing in a post later on Facebook, the senior home wrote about how much it meant to everyone. The post was noted by USA Today.

“Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey,” the post read. “You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living got to play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey and his family!”

“Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo,” the post added .”Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.”

McConaughey has been a constant voice of inspiration, saying that we should be “applauding ourselves” during the pandemic while encouraging people to stay home.

