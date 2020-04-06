Monday Is Officially The 5-Year Anniversary Of Duke Stealing A National Title From Wisconsin

Monday is the five-year anniversary of Duke stealing a ring from Wisconsin in the 2015 national title basketball game.

April 6, 2015 was the fateful night in question. Coming right off of Bo Ryan’s comments from the weekend and my painful walk down memory about this game, I really debated whether or not I even wanted to acknowledge the five-year anniversary. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We all know the story at this point. The refs screwed us, gave a ball to Duke that was off of Justise Winslow and we had a title ring stolen right off our finger.

I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s the most painful sports moment of my life. We’ve had a lot of fun talks lately about sports as I try to raise your spirits during the ongoing crisis.

They say part of the healing process in life is confronting issues head on. I’m not sure I agree with that. I’m not sure I agree with that at all.

I have tried to face the Duke game many times over the past five years. It never gets easier. It only burns worse and worse the more I think about.

Don’t forget, he also stepped out of bounds late in the game as well????????‍♂️ #OnWisconsin???? pic.twitter.com/7cXoZxUpRj — Marcus S. Horton (@MarkyMark03) April 2, 2020

The only thing that might help save me from the memory of that night is copious amounts of alcohol. I’m not sure anything else will work.

Maybe in a decade I’ll be healed, but I doubt it. We’re going through a very tough time as a nation right now, and if soaking up my misery makes you all smile, then that’s a burden I’ll carry.

As long as there’s booze around for me to hit when the demons from April 6, 2015 start chasing me, then I’ll be okay.

Don’t shed any tears for me. The memory of that night is my burden to carry for Wisconsin Badgers fans around the world.

Am I a hero for so selflessly doing this? I’ll let the history book decide that one.

As for right now, I think it’s time for a beer.