‘Morning Joe’ Co-Host Mika Brzezinski Says Trump Is Touting Anti-Malarial Drug For Financial Reasons

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said Monday that President Donald Trump is promoting the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine because of a “financial tie.”

Host Joe Scarborough also repeatedly asked on his MSNBC program why Trump was pushing “an unproven drug” as a potential cure for the coronavirus.

Referring to an “unscheduled” Sunday news conference with Trump and members of the coronavirus task force, Brzezinski claimed that the president was gagging his chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci. (RELATED: Clinical Trial Raises Hopes That Malaria Drug Could Be Coronavirus Cure)

“Dr. Fauci wasn’t allowed to talk about what he feels is important to say about this drug that the president keeps pushing. A lot of people would say, follow the money. There’s got to be some sort of financial tie to someone somewhere that has the president pushing this repeatedly.”

Scarborough agreed, going so far as to say that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective, despite rising anecdotal evidence that it is bringing life-saving relief in the midst of the pandemic.

“We’re in a crisis, and he’s continuing for, what, the third week now, to push an unproven drug. Why is MSNBC, why is CNN, why is FOX, why is any network running these press conferences where he keeps talking about an unproven drug that might work for malaria, might work for Lupus, doesn’t work for this?” (RELATED: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says New York To Begin Trials For Malaria Drug Touted By Trump)

Scarborough also insisted that Fauci “wasn’t even allowed” to answer questions or provide his expertise on the efficacy of the malaria drug, while Trump just “likes the good ratings” that the news conferences offer him.

“He wasn’t even allowed to talk,” Brzezinski agreed, in reference to Fauci.

Trump has promoted the malaria drug and has told the Food and Drug Administration to move quickly on a “couple of drugs” for “immediate use,” including hydroxychloroquine. “Lost” star Daniel Dae Kim has also said the anti-malaria drug was critical in his recovery from the coronavirus.