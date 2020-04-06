Ohio State Wins Over/Under Line For 2020 Football Season Is Set At 11, Wisconsin Is At 9.5

Oddsmakers have released lines for win totals, and Ohio State is expected to have the best season in the Big Ten.

According to odds from Caesars, the Buckeyes have their line for total wins set at 11. The Wisconsin Badgers and Penn State are tied for second at 9.5. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SEC, Big Ten and Mountain West win totals from ⁦@CaesarsEnt⁩ pic.twitter.com/rq1TRQWHAD — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 6, 2020

Am I surprised by the fact Ohio State is expected to win the most games? No, I’m not surprised at all. I’m not surprised even a little.

I’ve said it a ton, and I’ll say it again for everybody in the back. As long as Justin Fields is playing quarterback and Ryan Day is coaching, then the Buckeyes are going to be incredibly difficult to beat.

They simply have way too much talent and way too good of a starting gunslinger to lose many games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

As for Wisconsin, I love our schedule this season. I really do. There’s not a single game I expect to lose or am worried about.

Sure, we have some tough matchups along the way. Notre Dame, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa should all provide solid challenges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 16, 2020 at 9:00am PST

I’m still not worried. The Badgers don’t have to play PSU or OSU in the regular season, which is a monster break for us.

Getting to 10 wins is the absolute bare minimum for this upcoming season.

Let us know in the comments what you think will happen!