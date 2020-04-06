Singer Pink Details 3-Year-Old Son’s Coronavirus Experience

Musician Pink opened up about her family’s coronavirus experience after her son “had the worst” of the virus.

Pink talked about the symptoms of her son along with her own illness during an Instagram Live, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Pink revealed that both she and her 3-year-old son had coronavirus. The singer also said she is donating $1 million to help battle coronavirus https://t.co/CvAqCfjltl pic.twitter.com/wom2j6PbHo — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2020



“My 3-year-old Jameson, has had the worst of it,” Pink said during the live-stream. “I’ve had many nights where I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life.”

“At one point I heard myself saying, ‘I thought they promised us our kids would be OK,'” she added. “And it’s not guaranteed. There’s no one that is safe from this.”

Pink said Jameson’s symptoms included “a fever for three weeks and diarrhea and then constipation and then throwing up and pale and listless and lethargic and all the things that scare the bejeezus out of you as a mama.” (RELATED: Pink Announces She’s Taking A Year Long Hiatus From Music)

Common symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature,” she said. “It’s been a roller coaster. It’s been a different roller coaster for both of us.”

Pink said the experience got “really, really scary” at times.

“Just when you think you’re better, something else happens,” Pink said. “It’s been three weeks for me, four weeks for him.”