REPORT: Channing Tatum, Jessie J Split Months After Reconciliation

Actor Channing Tatum and Jessie J have split again after reconciling in January.

The decision to try to make things work didn’t last very long, according to a report published Saturday by The Sun.

“Jessie and Channing really care for each other,” a source told the outlet. “You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that.”

“That’s why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn’t worked out,” the source added. (RELATED: REPORT: Channing Tatum And Jessie J Back Together After Spending Time Apart)

“The split was amicable and they’re still in contact,” the source continued. “They’re spending time apart and are open to meeting new people. But you shouldn’t bet against another reunion in the future.”

The couple first got together in 2018, but broke up in November of 2019 after dating for a year. Jessie J and Tatum seemingly reconciled in January, sharing photos of each other on social media. Now, two months later, the pair have called it off again. Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan.

Their break up has been a little confusing to me. If we’re going to see a reunion again in the future, why are they even breaking up? If there are issues big enough for a relationship to end, then maybe the relationship shouldn’t exist again?