REPORT: New Orleans Might Change Plans To Host The 2024 Super Bowl Because Of Mardi Gras

The 2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans is apparently in a bit of trouble.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints and NFL are looking at possibly changing the location for the game because it directly conflicts with Mardi Gras.

If the league does change plans, Rapoport said New Orleans “will work to make sure it comes back to the city very soon.” You can watch his full report below.

From @NFLTotalAccess: How New Orleans’ plans to host Super Bowl 58 may be put on hold. pic.twitter.com/Xk3PheLnt0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2020

It takes a whole hell of a lot for the NFL to change plans. The league loves structure, and it hates change.

There are decades of history to back that claim up. The wheels of progress in the NFL turn incredibly slow. They turn but very slowly.

Right now, the league is finding ways to play through the coronavirus pandemic. That’s how committed the NFL is to not changing.

Well, apparently Mardi Gras is one of the few things on the planet that can cause the NFL to shift gears. It’s not hard to see why.

Mardi Gras and Super Bowl weekend happening at the same time in New Orleans would be a disaster of epic proportions.

While I respect New Orleans as a city that can party, there’s no city on the planet capable of hosting the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras on the same weekend. It’s just not possible.

The NFL doesn’t want to compete with the biggest party of the year in the southern part of America. Hell, Mardi Gras might be the biggest single party event in the whole country.

It’s not going to go over well to mix the two. If I had to bet on the outcome of this situation, we’ll be watching Super Bowl 58 get played somewhere other than New Orleans.