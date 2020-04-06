REVIEW: HBO’s ‘The Scheme’ Is An Incredible Look At The College Basketball Corruption Scandal

HBO’s documentary “The Scheme” is a must-watch film for fans of college basketball.

During some time isolating from coronavirus, I fired up the documentary and was sucked in immediately. The film tells the tale of the infamous college basketball corruption scandal from the viewpoint of Christian Dawkins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unless you were living under a rock the past couple years, you’re very well aware that the sport was rocked by a gigantic federal investigation into players and coaches getting paid.

By the time it was all said and done, Rick Pitino was out of a job at Louisville, Will Wade was put on leave and eventually cleared at LSU and several assistants went down.

I’m not going to ruin “The Scheme” for all of you out there because it’s simply too good to do that. What I will say is that it’s borderline impossible to watch and not seriously question why the hell the federal government was essentially used as a militant arm of the NCAA.

Here’s a reality check for everybody out there. College athletes have been breaking NCAA rules for decades. They’ve taken money for decades and that won’t change anytime soon.

The idea that the FBI now needs to be involved in investigating college athletes and payments is not a great use of government resources.

It’s truly mind-boggling to me that the college basketball corruption case even happened.

If you love college basketball and college sports in general, you have to watch “The Scheme” on HBO. It’s absolutely incredible.