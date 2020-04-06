Sunny Hostin Says ‘People Are Dying’ Because Of Trump’s Press Conferences: ‘Listen At Your Own Peril’

Sunny Hostin said Monday that networks should refuse to air President Donald Trump’s near-daily coronavirus briefings, saying that Americans should “listen at your own peril.”

Hostin, who has been appearing on ABC’s “The View” by remote due to coronavirus restrictions, has often complained about the amount of coverage that Trump’s press conferences have warranted, saying that he is promoting “misinformation.” (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Tries To Bait Mark Cuban — He Refuses To Throw Trump ‘Under The Bus’)

WATCH:

“I just don’t even think that certain networks should even air these press conferences,” Hostin explained. “I think they are akin to Trump’s rallies. I think they’re dangerous for the American public. I mean, I almost think that you listen to them at your own peril.”

Hostin went on to say that the number of people who were watching the briefings was concerning, adding, “I think is endangering American lives. I don’t even know at this point why people are tuning in and why networks are broadcasting it. I think you don’t tune in,” she said. “Networks don’t broadcast it, and then on the back end, you only listen to people like Fauci, perhaps like Sanjay Gupta, but you don’t listen to them in real time because I think people’s lives are at stake.”

Later in the show, Hostin circled back to the same point, saying that part of the problem was the fact that the office of the Presidency gave Trump credibility.

WATCH:

“People believe him. They believe him. People believe him because he’s the President of the United States, and he’s giving misinformation to their own peril,” Hostin concluded. “People are dying because of some of the information that’s being disseminated from these clown press conferences.”