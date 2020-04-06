‘The Office’ Producers Set To Create A Remote Workplace Comedy Based On Coronavirus Pandemic

The producers behind “The Office” are putting together a remote workplace comedy inspired by the current working conditions in the United States during coronavirus.

Producers Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein are creating the comedy, which will unfold over Zoom and other digital methods of communications, according to a report first published Thursday by Deadline.

The series is focused around a “wunderkind boss who, in an effort to ensure his staff’s connectedness and productivity, asks them all to virtually interact and work face-to-face all day,” Deadline reported.

“So many of us are jumping on daily Zoom meetings — for work and beyond,” Silverman told Deadline, referring to the video communications company that people are using in order to work from home during the quarantine. “We are in a new normal and are personally navigating ways to remain connected and productive at work and in our home lives.” (RELATED: Tuesday Marks The 15-Year Anniversary Of ‘The Office’ Premiering On NBC’)

“With the brilliant Paul Lieberstein at the helm, we think we have a series that not only brings humor and comfort during this troubling time but will also be an inventive and enduring workplace comedy for years to come.”

I think this is a great idea. Lieberstein and Silverman could really bring some light and comedy into a situation that has been mostly terrible for the majority of Americans. Filming something in a format such as Zoom, Skype or Facetime would be such an interesting turn too.

We need a new show anyway. “The Office” is overrated.