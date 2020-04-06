Tony Ferguson Will Fight Justin Gaethje At UFC 249, Location Is Unknown

Tony Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 April 18.

According to Ariel Helwani, UFC president Dana White has said an agreement has been reached for the two to fight after Khabib Nurmagomedov dropped out.

At this time, the location of the fight isn’t known amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Dana White has “zeroed on a location on the west coast,” according to the same report.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title on April 18 is signed, per Dana White. Location still TBD. Fight will headline UFC 249. As reported last night, they‘ve zeroed on a location on the west coast of the US to hold this event & hope to finalize ASAP. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2020

Gaethje was in over a week ago, but Ferguson, as he told me last week, wanted to see if a location was be found. They are close enough now, it seems. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2020

Well, it looks like the UFC will be the first major sports league in America to host a live event for fans around the globe.

The location details still need to be worked out, but it sounds like Ferguson/Gaethje is a full go at the moment for the UFC.

Will there be fans allowed at the event? I would highly doubt it. I would be shocked if Dana White and local officials allowed fans in.

My guess is that the fight will happen in an empty stadium like the previous fights did before the UFC shut everything down.

I have no doubt the PPVs for this event are going to be gigantic. People want sports, and Dana White is about to give it to them. Can’t wait to watch the action April 18!