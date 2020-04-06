Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip At A Houston’s Location In Atlanta

Filmmaker Tyler Perry recently dropped a huge tip at an Atlanta restaurant.

According to TMZ, the Hollywood icon went to a Houston’s, and left a tip of $21,000 for servers. TMZ reported that there are 42 servers out of work because of the coronavirus crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means Perry left $500 for each of them.

I know we trash Hollywood a ton, and there are a ton of things going on in the film industry that deserve criticism.

If we’re going to rip them when they deserve it, then we must also praise people in Hollywood would they go above and beyond.

Perry dropping a tip of $21,000 for out of work servers is the definition of going above and beyond.

Perry has been a wildly successful man in the entertainment industry. He’s made a ton of hit films, and he’s made a ton of money in the process.

Now, he’s helping those without the same resources as him get by during this brutally tough time. That’s what America is all about.

Major props to Perry for helping those in need. It’s guys like him who make me proud to be from the USA.