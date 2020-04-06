UFC Star Urijah Faber Confronts Alleged Thieves With A Baseball Bat And A Bullwhip, Turns Out To Be The Wrong People

UFC superstar Urijah Faber recently had a wild interaction with some people he thought stole his baby’s stroller.

Faber said during an interview with TMZ that he grabbed a bullwhip and a baseball bat to confront the homeless people he thought were responsible for stealing the expensive stroller. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Faber says he came across a homeless camp with the stroller, and approached it with the bat. However, upon closer inspection, it turned out to be the same brand, but not his. You can watch him recount the story below.

This is a bit of a funny story, but Faber should be a lot smarter going forward. I’m not sure approaching a homeless camp armed with a bat is a good idea.

Faber is a superstar fighter. There’s no doubt about that, but it’s still not very smart. What was the upside here?

He gets his $500 stroller back. What’s the downside? He gets into a fight with a bunch of homeless people over a $500 stroller.

That’s simply not worth it. It’s simply not worth it at all.

Luckily, this one had a happy ending. Next time, he should just call the police if he genuinely thinks he found a stolen stroller sitting in a homeless camp. There’s no need to be a hero!