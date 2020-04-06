Is William/The Man In Black Dead In Season 3 Of ‘Westworld’ On HBO?

I think I’ve uncovered a huge “Westworld” season three spoiler.

WARNING: THERE MIGHT BE A BIG SPOILER BELOW. I’M NOT SURE, BUT I’M GIVING YOU ALL FAIR WARNING. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO RISK IT.

The fourth episode of season three aired Sunday night on HBO and we might already have the biggest spoiler of the season. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

It would seem like there’s a real chance William/the Man in Black is dead and that Dolores has replicated him. The biggest reveal Sunday night was that Dolores had replicated herself multiple times over and she was in the heads of all the hosts.

We had thought she put old hosts into those characters, such as Teddy or Clementine. Instead, she’s in all of them.

We also know it was said Sunday night she replicated some rich guy who drowned in his pool. Is there a reference to William?

Just follow my logic for a moment. We know “Westworld” operates on different timelines and we know the show gives us the unexpected all the time.

Furthermore, HBO seems to have purged the internet of the season three trailer, which I’m pretty sure showed William drowning in the same tub his wife died in.

Why would HBO just take down the trailer for the new season of one of the biggest shows on TV? Did something accidentally get slipped in that wasn’t meant to be there? Did it give something away it shouldn’t have?

I don’t know, but it’s pretty much off of the internet. If William was drowning in the trailer, then fans have a huge spoiler four episodes in.

Now, we ended the episode Sunday night with William in a mental hospital and Dolores seemingly in complete control.

Obviously, it’s a very fluid situation and things are bound to change. However, I think there’s an above-zero percent chance William isn’t alive and has been replicated.

I could be wrong, but there’s a decent amount of evidence to suggest I’m correct.