‘Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Claims He Is Not Dating Kelley Flanagan From The Show

“Bachelor” star Peter Weber has shut down speculation that he is dating Kelley Flanagan, a contestant from his show.

Weber appeared on former “Bachelor” Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Tuesday where he confirmed he is still single.

Peter Weber speaks out about Kelley Flanagan dating rumors https://t.co/nOnCZVDIOQ pic.twitter.com/R8DXT9MVzm — Page Six (@PageSix) April 7, 2020

“Are we dating? No,” Weber told Viall. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely.”

“We’re not dating,” he continued. “Could I see that in the future? I’m always transparent, yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

Weber and Kelley sparked speculation at the end of March after the two were spotted hanging out together in Chicago. The photos that hit the internet showed Weber and Flanagan being flirty and touchy. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Spotted Spending Time With Kelley Flanagan Following Ended Engagement)

Weber, however, claimed he is taking things slow after ending his engagement to Hannah Ann, dating Madison Prewett for who knows how long and then breaking up with her days after they went public with their relationship on “After The Final Rose.”

“I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship,” Weber told Viall. “I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman, that didn’t work out. And that’s why right now, just taking it really, really slow.”

He does need to take things slow, but it’s honestly not Weber that this looks bad for. It’s Kelley. She wasn’t even in Weber’s top three contestants and now he’s spending tons of time with her and admits he might date her in the future. She should find someone better.