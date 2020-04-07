Which College Football Program Has The Best Game Day Atmosphere?

Which college football team has the best atmosphere on Saturdays in the fall?

This is a question that has been generating a ton of debate on Reddit, which has a thread about it on the college football page. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

Right out of the gate, I can safely say there are two that top the list for me. Now, I haven’t been to Alabama, LSU, Ohio State or some other major programs that could argue for the top spot.

However, I’ve been to Ole Miss once and I spent years in Madison. The Ole Miss Rebels and the Wisconsin Badgers are widely believed to be two of the most elite game day atmospheres in America.

There’s a very strong case to argue that they’re one (Wisconsin) and two (Oxford) respectively. What I can say beyond any shadow of a doubt is that both are amazing.

As somebody who spent years in Wisconsin, you simply can’t beat Madison on Saturdays in the fall. You can’t do it.

The women are incredible, the beer is flowing, the weather is gorgeous, the team is always outstanding and the fans unite for a hell of a time.

I can’t even begin to describe what a game day is like in Madison when a ranked opponent comes to town, especially when we’re playing them under the lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m incredibly biased. I won’t even pretend otherwise. When it comes to the best game day atmosphere, I’m taking the Badgers every single time.

Oxford is second and then there’s everybody else. Sound off in the comments with who you’d put at the top.