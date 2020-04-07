Bob Huggins Suggests Playing The NCAA Tournament To Open 2020-2021 College Basketball Season

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a genius idea to start next season.

March Madness was canceled because of coronavirus, but Huggins thinks he’s found a solution for the games to eventually happen. Start next season with the tournament! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Huggins said the following during a recent appearance on The Cook and Joe Show, according to Cincinnati.com:

So, why don’t we start the season off with the NCAA Tournament? (The NCAA) can get its money and distribute it to the schools. It solves a lot of problems. … They know who was in it and who was going to play who. They know where we were going to play. What, it’s going to take three weekends? Big deal. Really, kids aren’t going to miss class that much. You’re going to basically play on the weekends.

I’m sold. I’m all in. Sign me up for this plan immediately.

Now, I’m 100% positive this tournament idea is logistically impossible. It’s not going to happen. It’s just not going to happen.

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t talk about how awesome it would be if it did. If they opened the 2020-2021 season with the NCAA tournament, the ratings would be outrageous.

If we had a season that started with the NCAA tournament and then concluded again with March Madness, it’d be the greatest season of college basketball by far.

That’s the kind of basketball season that would be talked about forever, and I’m here for that kind of action.

Again, there’s no chance this idea ever actually happens, but it would set the world of college basketball on fire if it did. Let us know in the comments if you think it’s a good idea!

