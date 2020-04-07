Bruce Willis And Demi Moore Quarantining Together With Their Kids During Coronavirus

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reportedly reunited and are self-isolating together with their kids during the coronavirus outbreak.

A source confirmed to People magazine in a piece published Monday, the 65-year-old actor and his ex-wife Moore reunited while quarantining together. The family has since posed together in matching green and white striped pajamas in a picture shared on Instagram by their youngest daughter, Tallulah, 26.

In the photo we see Willis, 57-year-old Moore, their other daughter, Scout, 28, with film director Dillon Buss. They also share daughter, Rumer, 31. (RELATED: Demi Moore Strips Down For Nude Cover Shot Of Harper’s Bazaar)

The caption next to the fun post read didn’t explain a whole lot, but simply read, “Chaotic neutral.”(RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

Recently, the “Ghost” star also shared a snap of her sitting with her three daughters and Buss. The caption next to the post read, “Quarantine crew… working on a family photo project.”

As previously reported, Demi shared in her new memoir titled, “Inside Out” about her marriage to the “Die Hard” star and that she was proud of their divorce. The two were married from 1987 to 2000.

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” Moore wrote. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

She explained that the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

Moore continued, “We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

Since the two divorced, Willis has married to Emma Heming Willis and they share two daughters together.