California Dreaming With Coronavirus And Kurt Schlichter

On today’s podcast we discuss life in California during the coronavirus with author and Townhall senior columnist Kurt Schlichter. The retired Army Colonel updates us on how Californians are dealing with lockdown, reflects on his Army Reserves deployment during the LA riots, and we discuss how all levels of government are handling the pandemic. Plus, we discuss the importance of the Second Amendment in trying times, and the equal importance of knowing how to handle a weapon.
(RELATED: Democratic Michigan State Rep. With Coronavirus Credits Trump With Saving Her Life)
(RELATED: Coronavirus Model Leveraged By White House Dramatically Reduced Its Estimates)
(RELATED: Cuomo: ‘We Don’t Need Any Additional Ventilators’)
