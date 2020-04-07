Police In Crowley, Louisiana, Use The Siren From ‘The Purge’ Films To Warn Citizens Of Curfew

Police in Crowley, Louisiana, recently used the siren from “The Purge” movies to encourage people to stay inside.

According to KATC, the siren was blasted from vehicles driving around town late at night in early April to notify people the curfew from 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. was underway. There was just one major problem. The siren was from the famous movies about mass crime and killing. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC he didn’t know the siren was from the famous horror movies and that there’d be no siren going forward. You can watch a video from the incident below.

I don’t care who you are, this is just funny. The fact a police department drove vehicles around during a pandemic blasting the siren from “The Purge” series is next-level funny.

How did not a single person know the siren was from the famous movies? How did nobody in the chain of command recognize where the siren had originated from?

If there was ever a bad time to play a siren from a movie about lawlessness and killing, the coronavirus pandemic would be near the top of the list.

People are already on edge, and now we have cops out here pulling this stunt. Not a great look!

Finally, if you haven’t seen any of “The Purge” films, the first two are absolutely worth watching. After that they kind of go downhill, but the original two films are awesome.

H/T: BroBible