Dana White Plans On Holding UFC Fights On A Private Island

UFC President Dana White is getting a private island to host fights during the coronavirus pandemic.

The most powerful man in fighting told TMZ Sports that he's "a day or two away from securing a private island." He added the infrastructure is currently being built on the location, which will be used to host international fights.

“As of April 18, the UFC is back up and running,” White explained. You can listen to his full comments below.

It was announced late Monday afternoon that Tony Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 April 18, but White doesn’t seem too eager to reveal the location of the bout.

However, we do have the full card for the event in less than two weeks. The second biggest fight of the night is Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade, and that’s a hell of a number-two bout to put on the card.

There’s no doubt Dana White knows how to move the needle, and the past 18 hours are proof of that fact. He put together a card for UFC 249 and he’s putting together a private island for international fights.

I think it’s safe to say he’s had enough of the coronavirus.

Tune in April 18 on ESPN+ PPV to watch UFC 249 go down. It’s going to be a hell of a fun time, and it’ll be great for our sports to be back.