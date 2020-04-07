Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres Facing Backlash Over Quarantine Joke About It ‘Like Being In Jail’

Ellen DeGeneres is facing a backlash for her joke about how being in quarantine during the coronavirus is “like being in jail.”

“This is like being in jail, is what it is,” DeGeneres shared Monday from the living room of her home during the first return to her show, “The Ellen DeGeneres” show, after production was halted due in March due to the coronavirus. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay,” she added. “The jokes that I have.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

WATCH:

The joke apparently didn’t sit well with everyone and the talk show host got called out on social media for joking about the situation when there are surging cases of COVID-19 at jails across the country, per InStyle magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

“What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in actual jail cells just hoping for the best without soap and basic protections,” one person tweeted.

With another person simply sharing photos of Ellen’s large home/grounds while questioning just how much of a jail it represented.

A rep for the talk show host did not respond immediately for comment to the outlet and there has been no comment yet from DeGeneres on her social media accounts any of the criticism.