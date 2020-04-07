It Happened Again: Emergency Crews Played Sirens From Dystopian Film ‘The Purge’

It happened again. This time in Washington, D.C., where emergency crews decided to play the sirens from the dystopian film “The Purge” during the coronavirus outbreak.

With shelter in place orders across the country during the pandemic leaving people self-isolating in their homes and the streets empty, a group of ambulance workers in the capital opted to play the siren as they drove down the street with their lights flashing, per the dcist.com in a piece published Tuesday.

Video of the the scene was captured and shared all over social media.

To complete the dystopian picture, this ambulance coming down 14th St in DC has got an air raid siren on. pic.twitter.com/zkRvxoiPPh — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) March 31, 2020

According to the report:

The authenticity of the footage was confirmed by American Medical Response, the private ambulance company contracted by the city to assist with 911 calls. The company has held a contract with D.C. since 2017.

"This act does not reflect AMR standards nor is it representative of the thousands of our emergency health professionals who are dedicated to our communities and the patients we serve," the company shared in a statement.

“As so many of us are working tirelessly to confront this pandemic, it is unfortunate that two individuals can behave in such an unprofessional manner and tarnish the reputation of fellow employees who are truly committed to saving lives,” it added. “Once the video was posted, AMR management received two resignations before an investigation could be conducted.”

For those that might not be aware, in the 2013 film, when the siren plays it signals a period of time for total lawlessness. A description about the movie on IMDb read, “A wealthy family is held hostage for harboring the target of a murderous syndicate during the Purge, a 12-hour period in which any and all crime is legal.”

As previously reported, police in Crowley, Louisiana, also used the siren from ‘The Purge,” but this time, to encourage people to stay inside.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC, that he didn’t know the siren was from dystopian film and said there would be no more siren going forward.