What 3 Sports Movies Would You Pick Above The Rest?

ESPN asked a great question with a recent tweet about sports movies.

The network tweeted an image featuring several major sports films and captioned it "You can only keep three…"

You can only keep three … pic.twitter.com/pSwuwut3vG — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2020

For me, this isn’t even a hard call at all. In fact, I made the decision on the three movies in about a second flat.

The only correct answer to ESPN’s question is to keep “Miracle,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Remember the Titans.” Any other answer is simply wrong.

“Miracle” tells the story of Herb Brooks leading the 1980 USA hockey team to the gold medal in the Olympics, and the greatest upset in the history of sports when they topped the Soviet Union.

I get chills every single time I watch the movie with Kurt Russell. In fact, I’m pretty sure it’s impossible to not get chills.

“Friday Night Lights” is arguably the greatest football movie ever made, and tells the true story of the Permian Panthers in Texas.

Plus, it gave fans one of the best sports speeches ever. It’s not as good as “Miracle, but it’s not far behind.

Finally, we all know what “Remember the Titans” is about. Denzel Washington hit a home run with his portrayal of Coach Herman Boone leading the way during integration in the schools.

It’s also one of the most quotable movies ever made. I spit lines from it all the time during football season.

Let us know in the comments the three movies you’d keep!