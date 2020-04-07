EXCLUSIVE: Foreign Policy Expert Explains Exactly What The US Gov Needs To Do To Crack Down On Chinese Censorship

The Chinese Communist Party recently expelled American journalists from the as the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the province of Wuhan shook up the entire world.
China has a history of censoring reporting that could shine a negative light on the regime and Heritage Foundation foreign policy expert Olivia Enos sat down with Daily Caller White House Correspondent Christian Datoc to discuss just that.
See what Enos had to say in this exclusive video below.
