Fall Out Boy Donates $100,000 To Coronavirus Relief Fund In Chicago

Fall Out Boy has donated $100,000 to the community in Chicago in order to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The rock band donated to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, according to a report first published Friday by the Rolling Stone. The fund is a partnership between the City of Chicago and the United Way of Metro Chicago.

Chicago is the city that we grew up in. It’s important to us that we give back and support the community and local heroes who are on the front lines any way we can. No act of kindness is too small right now. — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) April 3, 2020

“Chicago is the city that we grew up in,” Pete Wentz said in a statement. “It’s important to us that we give back and support the community and local heroes who are on the front lines any way we can.” (RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Announces Massive Donation To ‘Help Americans’ In Cities Across The Country During Coronavirus Outbreak)

“No act of kindness is too small right now,” he continued. “Check in with the people you love. Support the businesses you love if you can. Stay vigilant and hopeful. Everyone is affected by this, and we win by coming together and thinking of the world as bigger of ourselves.”

The fund will directly help food banks, help give food to students who get meals from school and citizens who are out of work due to the virus.

The band has not released new music since 2018, but is still set to join Green Day for a stadium tour this summer in Paris. It is unclear if the concerts will be rescheduled.