HBO Releases ‘Westworld’ Episode Titles For The Second Half Of Season 3

HBO has dropped the episode titles for the second half of “Westworld” season three.

According to The Wrap, the episode titles are as follows:

Episode Five – Genre

Episode Six – Decoherence

Episode Seven – Passed Pawn

Episode Eight – Crisis Theory

I’m not really even sure how much I should read into these titles because they don’t give away much at all, which I’m sure is not an accident. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

The people running “Westworld” are notorious for never giving away more than they have to. Making each title two words or less and having them all be pretty generic is a sign they’re not tipping their cards.

There’s only two real takeaways here. The first is “Passed Pawn.” That has me thinking a pawn gets passed off. Yes, I realize how obvious of a statement that is.

The question is who is the pawn. Is it William? Is it Caleb? Could it be it Bernard? What about Maeve? Is it Serac? Who could it be? I guess we’ll just have to wait to find out.

Secondly, the season three finale being called “Crisis Theory” is a pretty good indication all hell is going to break loose.

It wouldn’t be “Westworld” if we didn’t have mass levels of chaos to close out a season.

Sound off in the comments with your predictions and what clues you think the episode titles might provide!