US

Howard Dean Refuses To Appear On MSNBC Until They Stop Airing Trump Coronavirus Briefings

Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean says he’s through appearing on MSNBC until the networks refuses to air President Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefings.

“I just told MSNBC I wasn’t going on their shows as long as they were broadcasting trump’s press conference,” Dean tweeted Tuesday. “I won’t make much difference if it’s just me but if 50 of you did it it would make a difference.”

Dean went on to ask that his followers aid in his campaign by refusing to watch the near-daily briefings that generally run an hour or longer — and include statements as well as time for questions from both Trump and members of the coronavirus task force. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Says ‘People Are Dying’ Because Of Trump’s Press Conferences: ‘Listen At Your Own Peril’)

“And if everyone on this twitter feed stopped watching it would make a really big difference,” Dean added.

Dean joins a number of Trump critics who have called for networks to stop airing the coronavirus briefings — including “The View” host Sunny Hostin, who claimed that Americans were “dying” because the president was issuing so much misinformation. “Listen to him at your own peril,” she cautioned.