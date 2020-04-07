Biden Says He Offered Trump His ‘Make Work Checklist’ For COVID-19 — He Meant ‘Make It Work’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Tuesday that has a “make work checklist” that President Donald Trump can get started on — he meant “make it work checklist.”

“Trump likes to say he’s a wartime president. Well, he needs to step up and act like it. I offered him a 10 point plan. I call it the make work checklist,” the former vice president said from his home in Delaware, where he conducts regular live streaming broadcasts.

Biden had a conversation with the president on Monday, when the two reportedly discussed the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since self-isolating due to the threat of the coronavirus, Biden has done sporadic interviews with media outlets and shared his monologues with supporters. (RELATED: Joe Rogan: ‘I Would Rather Vote For Trump’ Than Joe Biden)

Biden has made a number of verbal missteps as he criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. He has also suggested his “green deal” could be part of the “next round” of spending.

During a segment of “The View” Biden was asked whether he was concerned about the economic fallout from the COVID-19 virus being as devastating as the disease. (RELATED: Trump: Biden ‘Couldn’t Tell You’ What Xenophobia Means)

“We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse no matter what. No matter what,” Biden responded. “We know what has to be done … We’ve got to flatten that curve and we’ve got to make sure that once, in fact, we have this under control, it doesn’t come back.”