Khloé Kardashian Says She Might ‘Never Date Again’ And Isn’t ‘Even Thinking About It’

Khloé Kardashian told mom Kris Jenner that she might “never date again” after her split from Tristan Thompson and “isn’t even thinking about it.”

"Are you dating anybody?" Jenner askedin a preview clip from the upcoming episode for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." The 35-year-old reality star responded that she wasn't and that she's "not even thinking about it."

"I have friends that are, like, 'I want to hook you up with someone,' [but] I just don't care," Khloe replied. "I'm focused on myself and True, and that's just what I do."

“Who knows? Maybe I’ll never date again,” she added.

The matriarch of the family admitted later it made her “a little sad” to hear her daughter say that because she “wants her to live her best life.”

She then asked the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star if she wanted to have “another baby” and suggested she might want to freeze her eggs, if that’s the case.

“You need frozen eggs,” Jenner said. Kardashian responded, “I’m not worried about it.”

“I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single,” Kardashian shared. “Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date.”

“I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon,” she added.

It all comes after Khloe’s very public split from Thompson back in February of last year after he was accused of cheating on her with sister Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian and Thompson share a 1-year-old daughter, True.