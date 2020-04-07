REPORT: Major League Baseball Could Have Games Going In Arizona In May

Major League Baseball might be returning sooner than later.

According to ESPN, there is a plan being considered to potentially play games in May in Arizona amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Teams would reportedly be “sequestered at local hotels, where they would live in relative isolation and travel only to and from the stadium” in order to help protect them from the virus. Games would take place at Chase Field and spring training facilities.

According to the same report, the MLB said Tuesday that it has “not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan.”

Outside of UFC 249, it looks like the MLB will be the first major sports league to get the action underway again amid the crisis.

It truly can’t get here fast enough. Now, there’s no guarantee this plan happens. A lot of things can change quickly during a pandemic, but at least the wheels are spinning.

Right now, people are as desperate as ever for action. We’ll take whatever we can get, and while I’m not a huge baseball fan, I’d start watching in a heartbeat.

I’d be slamming beers and loving life if the MLB was going by May. If it is, it’s a sign our football might be back, which is what we all know I actually care about.

Go, MLB, go! Lead the way in the fight against this damn virus and the crisis it has caused.