Tuesday Is National Beer Day. Crack Open A Cold One During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Tuesday is National Beer Day, and we need it now more than ever before.

April 7th is the day we set aside annually in America to celebrate beer. It's the one day of the year where there's no shame in drinking.

Considering we’re in the middle of a pandemic, I think we could also use a beer right about now. If there was ever a time to tip a few cold ones back, you’re staring it down.

If there was ever a smoke them if you have them time to be alive, we’re living in it. That’s why I wanted to take a moment to highlight National Beer Day.

I’ve been in coronavirus isolation for nearly four weeks. I’ve lost count of how many beers I’ve had over the past month during this international crisis.

Now, I’d drink anyways because I like beer. I like beer on the couch, in the shower, while relaxing in the recliner, the dinner table, while traveling on a plane and just about anywhere else.

So, don’t think I’m only drinking because of the crisis. I’ve just made it a point to crack open a few extra ones along the way.

Last night under the cover of darkness, we made a beer run amid the carnage around us. I’m happy to report we made it back, but we did lose a man (his girlfriend demanded he isolate with her). I will drink these to honor this country and the sacrifices we’re making. pic.twitter.com/ShVVnlHNgf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 25, 2020

Having said that, beer just doesn’t taste the same when you’re not drinking it with your boys. That’s a fact. It’s not as cold. It’s not as powerful.

It’s still damn good, but it just hits differently when you’re not with the crew on Friday night.

Luckily, we’ll eventually make it through this and come out stronger than ever. So, in honor of National Beer Day, throw back a few cold beers and be grateful for the blessings in your life.