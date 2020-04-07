Netflix Releases Several Promotional Images For Its New Series ‘Outer Banks’

Netflix’s new series “Outer Banks” will be released April 15, and it looks like it’s going to be a fun time.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka the Pogues) in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.

The streaming service already dropped the trailer for the coming-of-age adventure series and that was more than enough to get me to buy into the April 15 release. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

The streaming giant has also dropped some promotional images and snippets on the show’s official Instagram account. You can check them out below.

Will “Outer Banks” live up to the hype I’ve built up in my head once Netflix releases it? I have no idea. I can’t answer that question right now.

What I do know for sure is that we need as much golden content as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re all stuck at home craving great television.

Outside of “Westworld” and the June return of “Yellowstone,” there’s not a whole lot to look forward to.

Hopefully, “Outer Banks” helps fill the gigantic void left by the cancelation of sports.

Check it out April 15 on Netflix!