Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine On The Return Of The NFL: ‘I Just Don’t Know’

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine doesn’t know when NFL games will get underway amid the coronavirus crisis.

President Donald Trump seems to believe there's a real chance the games happen as planned, but that seems incredibly optimistic at this point. As for DeWine, it doesn't sound like he has any idea at all.

In conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told @wojespn and me. More on call coming at https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

“It might be. I just don’t know. I don’t know where we’re going to be and I don’t think anybody really knows … Theoretically, it’s certainly possible that with some significant testing, you could put players on the field long before you could put people in the stands,” DeWine explained when discussing the start of the season during a Monday appearance on 850 ESPN Cleveland, according to ProFootballTalk.

Yeah, I’m not sure anybody who is being honest can say they know when the season will start or if it will happen as planned.

I don’t think anybody honestly has a clue and you can include me in that too. I’ve been doing a ton of reading, and I’m not coming to any concrete conclusions.

If anything, I’m getting more and more pessimistic about the fate of college football and the NFL with every passing day.

Ideally, coronavirus will be crushed at some point in the summer, and we can all go back to living our lives sooner than later.

That’s the best outcome, but we’re not there yet. That means the fate of football hangs in the balance for the time being.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed and hope the professionals get the job done. Millions of football fans across America are depending on them.