PAC-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Takes 20% Pay Cut During The Coronavirus Pandemic

PAC-12 commissioner Larry Scott has taken a big pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Jon Wilner, Scott has taken a 20% cut to his salary, executive staff is down 10% and the PAC-12 Network is laying people off. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yahoo Sports reported Scott’s salary in 2018 as $5.3 million.

#Pac12 commissioner Larry Scott to take 20% pay cut & exec staff taking 10% cuts thru June (at least), plus P12Nets laying off 8% of workforce – per internal doc obtained by the Hotline. Story coming — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) April 6, 2020

The brutal reality of the situation is that revenue in the NCAA is diving at the moment because coronavirus canceled sports.

With no revenue coming in and sports not appearing to be starting back up anytime soon, tough choices have to be made.

That includes taking a pay cut for people making a ton of money. It’s a really bad situation, but simply having a job at this point is something to be thankful for.

Scott should also be credited for leading the way. He didn’t force other people to take pay cuts while cashing fat checks.

He led by example, and that meant taking a 20% hit to his salary.

Once this crisis is over and the war is won, I’m sure his salary will get back to where it usually is. Until then, we’re all going to have to find ways to get through this.