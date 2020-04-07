Peter Weber Admits He Almost Left ‘The Bachelor’ To Date Hannah Brown

“Bachelor” Peter Weber has come clean about his relationship with former “Bachelorette” and ex Hannah Brown.

Weber appeared on Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay’s podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour,” where he addressed the fact that he’d talking to Brown during his engagement to Hannah Ann, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

Why Bachelor Peter Weber Sought ‘Closure’ with Hannah Brown While Engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss https://t.co/6DHZkCjWeJ — People (@people) April 7, 2020

Weber confirmed that Hannah Ann knew he was talking to Brown and gave her permission after he told her the former “Bachelorette” needed closure. While talking about Brown, Weber admitted he told Brown he would leave the show to pursue a relationship with her.

Reminder: Weber was Brown’s third choice during her season of “The Bachelorette.”

“Back to that first episode and first date, honestly we just ran out of time and we had to go to the night portion of the date later on and the conversation had to get wrapped up,” Weber explained. “It didn’t get aired, but I told her, ‘I’ll leave the show right now… if this is something you want to pursue.’ You go from that, you have that serious, serious conversation and then it literally was like, ‘All right guys, time’s up. We have to wrap this.'” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Claims He Is Not Dating Kelley Flanagan From The Show)

“We gave each other a hug and just wished each other well and then I left. And that’s how it ended,” he continued. “It was not the most ideal way to end something like that.”

This is huge. I can see why Brown would have been hung up on something like this. She didn’t even get time to think about her response before the producers shut down the conversation. I can now understand why Weber had such an awful season. He should have just stayed off the show to begin with.

He could have dated Kelley Flanagan, who he’s now rumored to be dating after meeting her before the show, or Brown and saved himself the trouble.