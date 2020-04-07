Watch The Latest Trailer For New HBO Limited Series ‘The Third Day’

HBO has dropped a new preview for the upcoming limited series “The Third Day” with Jude Law.

The plot of the series, according to IMDB, is, “The line between reality and fantasy begins to blur for a man visiting a mysterious Island off the British coast.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

The preview paints a very bleak and dark reality for Law’s character as he appears to be trapped in an island town with nowhere to go. To say something strange is going on would be an understatement.

Give the preview a watch below.

Right off the bat, I have to note “The Third Day” had previously been slated for a May 11 release. Now, HBO is saying it’ll come out on an unspecified date in the fall.

Despite the date change, I’m still super excited. I love stuff that messes with my mind. Nothing gets me going like something that screws with the brain.

We also know HBO does it better than just about any other network. Look no further than “Westworld” and “True Detective” for proof of that fact.

Now, HBO is hitting us with this thriller starring Jude Law. If you’re not already fully in, then I’m not sure what to tell you.

I know I am! Make sure to check it out this fall. I have no doubt HBO will continue the trend of providing us with some of the best content out there.

If it’s even a fraction as good as “Westworld” or “True Detective,” then it’ll be worth every moment.