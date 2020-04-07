Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Name Of New Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed the name of their future foundation.

The plans to create a non-profit in the United States were first revealed last month by The Telegraph. The former royals revealed they were naming the non-profit and volunteering service Archewell, according to a report published by the outlet Monday.

What is Archewell? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch new charity and well-being website https://t.co/oro3bhVasF — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 7, 2020



“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple said in a statement, referring to the Greek word Arche. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matter.”

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon,” the statement continued. “We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Enjoying New Life: ‘A Weight Has Been Lifted,’ Friend Says)

Despite the plans to create the foundation, the couple said they plan to focus on helping prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” they said in a statement.

The plans for the new foundation come after the couple officially shut down their Sussex Royal foundation after stepping back from their royal roles.

I kind of like the name. I’m glad they’re continuing to do work through a non-profit. It makes them look a little better after they completely abandoned their royal roles. At least they aren’t completely selling out.