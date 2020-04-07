R. Kelly’s Request To Leave Prison Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Denied

Musician R. Kelly will not be released from prison during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brooklyn federal judge Ann Donnelly denied Kelly’s request Tuesday, according to a report published by Page Six.

R. Kelly’s request for an early prison release due to COVID-19 has been denied by a Brooklyn judge today, who claims that he is not among the inmates most endangered by the disease. pic.twitter.com/oGviRhmDZl — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 7, 2020



“While I am sympathetic to the defendant’s understandable anxiety about COVID-19, he has not established compelling reasons warranting his release,” Donnelly wrote.

Donnelly claimed there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the prison where Kelly is currently held.

As previously reported, Kelley’s lawyers claimed the musician, who’s currently in jail in Chicago, has “existing health issues” and should be released while he awaits trial.

“The health risk to Mr. Kelly, because of his age and existing health issues, especially considering the conditions at the MCC, necessitates his release on bail,” the filing said. (RELATED: R. Kelly Requests To Be Released From Prison Due To Coronavirus Pandemic)

“The courts have long recognized that there is no greater necessity than keeping a defendant alive, no matter the charge,” the lawyers said.

Kelly would have needed approval from Donnelly and Chicago federal judge Harry Leinenweber to be released, Page Six reported. The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was reportedly set to move in with girlfriend Joycelyn Savage if released from prison.

Kelly faces federal and state charges connected to criminal sexual abuse. He is currently awaiting trial for creating and possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor. The trial was set for April, but Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, claimed the trial could be delayed due to new federal charges.

As previously reported, Kelly was hit with brand new federal charges Feb. 14 stemming from allegations that he sexually abused another minor for four years starting in 1997.