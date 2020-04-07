Rand Paul Volunteers At Local Hospital To Fight Coronavirus

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul announced Tuesday that he has started to volunteer at a local hospital to help those affected by coronavirus, adding that he has recovered from the deadly disease.

“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!” Paul said in a tweet.

On March 22, Paul’s office announced the senator had tested positive for coronavirus. He was the first known United States senator to test positive. Paul notably had part of his lung removed in the fall of 2019. The surgery followed an altercation with his Kentucky neighbor back in 2017. He suffered pneumonia as a result of the incident. (RELATED: Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus — First Known Senator To Test Positive)

Paul did not mention how long he would be volunteering at the hospital.