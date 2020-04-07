REPORT: NBA Considering Rapid Coronavirus Testing Options To Help The League Return

The NBA is hoping rapid coronavirus testing can help games return sooner than later.

According to ESPN, the league and the players union are looking at rapid testing options that could provide results in a matter of minutes to help the games come back amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

People familiar with the situation told ESPN the tests would be “diabetes-like” with a finger blood test. The report described rapid testing as a “critical hurdle” the NBA must clear before play can start back up. ESPN also added “there is no clear timetable as to when the efficacy of any such device might be proven.”

If this option works, then it sounds like the best move for the league to make. If players can be rapidly tested, then the league can be constantly checking.

Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee this happens anytime in the near future. It sounds like rapid tests are something the league gets to soon, but it doesn’t sound close.

Even if rapid testing does get here, there’s no way to guarantee coronavirus doesn’t spread. I would imagine you could greatly curb and slow the spread, but I’m not sure anything can completely stop it.

At the same time, this is an all hands deck type of situation. We won’t win this war unless we leave no stones unturned.

There’s no downside to at least researching rapid testing for the league. Worst case scenario is it doesn’t work and we’re back at square one. We’ll have to see what the NBA can get done, but it sounds like they’re inching in the correct direction.