NFL Lineman Ron Leary Donates 100,000 Meals During Coronavirus Pandemic

NFL free agent Ron Leary has pulled off an incredible move during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ProFootballTalk, the University of Memphis announced that Leary had donated a staggering 100,000 meals to help feed people in the area during the crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That is one hell of a donation from Leary. ProFootballTalk didn’t say how much the 100,000 meals were going to cost Leary, but I’d have to imagine it won’t come cheap.

Given the fact Leary isn’t even on a contract right now, I think it’s safe to say this is one hell of an impressive gesture.

There’s no question that his 100,000 meals will help a lot of people.

Leary is also the latest example of people involved with football stepping up in a huge way during the ongoing war against coronavirus.

People involved with football have been leaders during this war, and I couldn’t be more proud of the sport as a whole.

Next time somebody says sports don’t matter, just remind them of Leary and all the other people out there helping.

Major props to Leary for helping those in need during this difficult time. Together, we’re going to win this war.