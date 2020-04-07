Tampa Bay Buccaneers Favored In 14 Of 16 Games After Signing Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to roll through their 2020 season after signing quarterback Tom Brady.

According to spreads from Fox Bet, the Buccaneers are favored in 14 of their 16 regular season games. The Bucs are only underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Do we think expectations are high for the Bucs and Tom Brady after the massive signing? I think the answer is “yes.”

Setting the spreads right now for the Bucs to go 14-2 is simply absurd, especially when you consider how bad they’ve been these past few years.

It’s really a testament to Brady’s unreal level of skill and leadership when it comes to winning football games.

Oddsmakers see him as a quarterback who is worth several more wins than Jameis Winston. There’s no doubt expectations are through the roof.

The only question now is whether or not he can meet them. If there’s one thing football fans have learned over the years, you never bet against Tom Brady! Let us know in the comments how many games you think the Bucs win.