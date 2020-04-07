Trump’s Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh Has An Exclusive Message For Daily Caller Patriots

Tim Murtaugh, campaign communications director for President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election effort, sat down with the Daily Caller for an exclusive interview.
After the conversation, Murtaugh delivered a message specifically for Daily Caller Patriots about how the campaign has changed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
WATCH:
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!