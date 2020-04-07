Was Going Through With The Wisconsin Primary A Terrible Idea?

Federal and state courts overruled attempts to delay the Wisconsin primary election Tuesday, forcing residents to head to the polls while in the grip of a pandemic. Was it a good idea?
Daily Caller White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom and Video Director Richie McGinniss sat down to hash out what could happen to voter turnout and how polling places could spread the coronavirus. (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Receives Security Detail Amid Threats)
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday delaying the primary until June, but the order was overruled by the State Supreme Court. Similarly, the U.S. Supreme Court shut down an attempt to extend absentee voting in the election.
President Donald Trump remained confident on Twitter, however, encouraging residents to get out to vote. (RELATED: Senators’ Letter Stirs Mystery Over Four Classified Footnotes In IG Report)
Wisconsin, get out and vote NOW for Justice Daniel Kelly. Protect your 2nd Amendment!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020
WATCH:
