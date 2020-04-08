2021 Maui Invitational Will Include Wisconsin, Oregon, Butler, St. Mary’s, Texas A&M, Chaminade, Houston And Notre Dame

The 2021 Maui Invitational tournament field is absolutely loaded.

According to Jon Rothstein, the 2021 tournament will consist of Wisconsin, Oregon, Texas A&M, Butler, St. Mary’s, Chaminade, Houston And Notre Dame. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Wisconsin, Oregon, Texas A&M, Butler, Notre Dame, Houston, Saint Mary’s, and Chaminade will headline the 2021 Maui Invitational. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2020

This is the exact kind of update I love seeing when it comes to college basketball. Nothing gets the heart racing like a great tournament early in the season.

We’re more than a year away from the 2021 season, but I don’t care. Anytime you can find yourself with a loaded tournament, then it’s reason to celebrate.

The Maui Invitational is widely-viewed as one of the best college basketball tournaments, and it might be the best one overall.

Now, it’s going to be loaded with an insane amount of talent in 2021, and I’m guessing Wisconsin will lead the way.

When we travel, we travel with the intent of winning. Now, we’ll go to Hawaii early in the 2021 season to set the tone for the rest of the season.

Let’s get to work, Wisconsin!