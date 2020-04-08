Atlanta Falcons Unveil New Uniforms

The Atlanta Falcons have new uniforms, and they sure are something to behold.

The team unveiled the uniforms for fans Wednesday. In case you were wondering what theme the Falcons were shooting for, I’m unfortunately not sure I have a clear answer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the announcement video below.

For our team.

Our fans.

⁰Our city. pic.twitter.com/15e5ZX6EtE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2020

What were the Falcons shooting for here? Seriously, what were the Falcons trying to accomplish with these uniforms?

Even lifelong Falcons fan Christian Datoc had emotions all over the place. First he hated them, and now he loves them.

on top of everything that happened today the new @AtlantaFalcons uniforms just leaked and this is exactly why we’re a trash franchise, my god — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) April 7, 2020

Second opinion, I love these https://t.co/f9Zc52EpMY — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) April 8, 2020

I hate them. They look like uniforms designed in a video game by a kid jacked up on Mountain Dew. Outside of the graphite helmets (which are always awesome), these uniforms absolutely suck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons) on Apr 8, 2020 at 6:45am PDT

The NFL is about winning football games. It’s about putting the ball in the end zone. The league is about getting the job done.

Football isn’t about the flash, glitz and glamour of new uniforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons) on Apr 8, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

Go back to the drawing board, Atlanta. You can thank me later.