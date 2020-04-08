Editorial

Atlanta Falcons Unveil New Uniforms

Atlanta Falcons (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons/status/1247871842808934401)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Atlanta Falcons have new uniforms, and they sure are something to behold.

The team unveiled the uniforms for fans Wednesday. In case you were wondering what theme the Falcons were shooting for, I’m unfortunately not sure I have a clear answer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the announcement video below.

What were the Falcons shooting for here? Seriously, what were the Falcons trying to accomplish with these uniforms?

Even lifelong Falcons fan Christian Datoc had emotions all over the place. First he hated them, and now he loves them.

I hate them. They look like uniforms designed in a video game by a kid jacked up on Mountain Dew. Outside of the graphite helmets (which are always awesome), these uniforms absolutely suck.

 

The NFL is about winning football games. It’s about putting the ball in the end zone. The league is about getting the job done.

Football isn’t about the flash, glitz and glamour of new uniforms.

 

Go back to the drawing board, Atlanta. You can thank me later.